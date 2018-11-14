Hastings residents can get free advice on how to reuce their energy bills this winter

Hastings residents can get free advice on how to reduce their energy bills this winter.

Energise Sussex Coast have started weekly energy advice desks at a number of community locations.

Last year Energise Sussex Coast helped local residents save over £100,000 through switching, accessing grants and help with energy debts.

See also: Man jailed after bringing knife into the Conquest Hospital

Energise Sussex Coast can help local residents look at how much money they could save by switching supplier, they can check eligibility for grants for energy efficiency measures, help manage energy and water debts and can also advise on the ways you can keep your home warm and energy efficient.

The service is free and will run until March 2019. You can find the energy advice desk in the following locations, just remember to bring along your bills:

Mondays, 3 - 4pm at the food shop at Ore Community Centre; Tuesdays, 10 - 2:30pm at the Contact Centre, Hastings Town Hall; Thursday, 12 - 2pm at the Hastings Library

Energise Sussex Coast can also arrange home visits for those that can’t access the energy advice desk.

They are also happy to come along to give talks or run energy advice stands at community events.

For more information email hello@energisesussexcoast.co.uk or ring Richard on 07854 951325. Energise Sussex Coast is a not for profit community benefit Co-operative.

See also: Local attraction drops live reindeers for Christmas event