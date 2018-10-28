Hastings’ resident Jim takes a 180 mile ‘fulfilling personal’ journey

An inspirational 78 year old has taken the challenge of walking a whopping 180 miles along the East coast of England, raising more than £2,400 for St Michael’s hospice.

Hastings’ resident Jim Thompson took to the East Anglia coast last month where he spent twelve days walking from Kings Lynn to Felixstowe.

Jim Thompson, 78 who walked 180 miles in aid of St Michael's hospice. SUS-181022-123519001

He camped in all weathers and carried a huge rucksack in which he only had the essentials - including the tent! Jim became something of a celebrity as his challenge was featured on the area’s local radio and TV channels.

Along the way, Jim says he met some very kind members of the Norfolk and Suffolk community who generously provided him with donations, hot food, water and a place to shelter.

“Thank you to the public for all the help and kind deeds,” he said.

“To the generous gifts and spontaneous big support from campsite staff, BBC Radio Norfolk, BBC Radio Suffolk and ITV East Anglia for a massive help in my recognition for donations.

“It is one of the most fulfilling personal journeys of my life.”

Community Fundraiser at St Michael’s hospice, Hannah Hildreth said; “The hard work and determination Jim put into planning and undertaking this amazing trek, and the kindness shown to him throughout has been so inspiring to witness.

“On behalf the hospice, I say a huge thank you to Jim for taking on this incredible challenge.

“To date, Jim has raised a fantastic £2,420.66 and donations are still coming in.”

To support the Hospice, download a fundraising pack at www.stmichaelshospice.com/fundraising

