Hastings remembers them

Hastings remembered the fallen last Sunday (November 11) marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the hostilities of the First World War.

On Armistice Day, Hastings town crier Jon Bartholomew played the bagpipes at 6am at the War Memorial in Alexandra Park, part of a national programme to mark 100 years of remembrance.

The traditional Remembrance Sunday service took place at the war memorial in Alexandra Park, preceded by the civic procession from the town hall.

A special commemorative lit lamp was blessed, and displayed at St Clements Church, Hastings Old Town, during the day. The commemorative lamp was used later that evening to light the beacon on the East Hill, followed by a torchlight procession along the seafront to the White Rock Theatre, with the lamp being welcomed during the annual Remembrance service held there. During this service, town crier Jon Bartholomew made a cry for peace around the world (also as part of a national programme).

The bells at the Old Town church of All Saint rang out from 7.05pm, as the East Hill beacon burned.

Mayor of Hastings Nigel Sinden said: “I am so pleased that the town is marking the 100th anniversary of the end of hostilities in the First World War in this way.

“So many people – including many from Hastings, of course – made the ultimate sacrifice in this and other wars, and so many more played a huge part in securing the freedoms we take for granted today.”

