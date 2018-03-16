Hastings pub set to be knocked down for homes

A former pub is set to be demolished to make way for new homes.

Developers submitted an outline planning application to build 10 dwellings and demolish the Robert de Mortain pub on The Ridge.

The pub closed its doors in April last year.

Hastings Borough Council received several letters of objection to the plans ahead of a planning meeting, which was held last Wednesday (March 7) when the scheme was discussed by the authority’s planning committee.

Planning officers recommended the proposal be given the go-ahead and councillors at the planning meeting on Wednesday agreed.

The Robert de Mortain traded for almost 70 years, having first being licensed as a pub in 1948.

It was used as a venue over the years by Hastings Rock Radio each May in its broadcasts in aid of St Leonards charity St Michael’s Hospice.