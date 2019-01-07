Hastings pub reaches finals in national competition

A pub in the Old Town is starting the New Year in pride of place as a regional winner and national finalist in a new contest.

The Crown, located at the end of All Saints Street, is one of 14 finalists in the inaugural Parliamentary Pub of the Year competition.

Launched in summer 2018 by chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Pub Group, Toby Perkins MP, the competition seeks to recognise the important role pubs play in British life and the value they add to the local communities and local economy.

Following nomination by their local MP, each pub had to submit a short video portraying the character of the pub and their engagement with their customers and community.

Videos were then viewed by a panel of judges and regional finalists selected, with the overall winner being revealed on the night of January 15.

Andrew Swan, licensee of The Crown, said: “Five years ago the pub was shut and now we have transformed the business into a thriving community pub.

“We locally source our food from farms and businesses and use local fish on our menu. It’s great news to be a finalist in this national competition.”

Mr Perkins said: “We are thrilled at the quality of entries for the inaugural Parliamentary Pub of the Year competition. The 14 finalists’ video entries show the diverse range of pubs out there, and I know that it will be incredibly difficult to choose the winners from these entries.

“Pubs play a crucial and much-loved role in our daily life and the enthusiasm that MPs have shown in promoting the claim of their locals to this title shows the pride that our communities take in our pubs.

“We look forward to saluting all our finalists on January 15 and crowning our champion.”

The Crown was also the winner of 2017’s OFM’s (Observer Food Monthly) Best Place to Drink award.