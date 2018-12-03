Hastings pub raises thousands to help families with disabled, sick and terminally-ill children

After months of fundraising by The Dolphin Inn, a cheque for £3,253 was presented to the Elsie-Rose & Friends Foundation (ERFF) last week.

The big cash sum was handed over to Elsie-Rose Nugent herself and Karen Holewell, from the ERFF, on Thursday, November 29.

The Dolphin Inn's landlord Mark and barman Jason paddled in a kayak, a marathon distance, across the English Channel from Dungeness to Boulogne, fundraising for Elsie-Rose & Friends Foundation. SUS-180312-125441001

Much of the money was raised by landlord Mark Little and barman Jason, who paddled more than 26 miles in a kayak across the English Channel, from Dungeness to Boulogne, on October 17. Money was also raised by Kerry and Paul, who attended the presentation.

The granddaughter of a Hastings fisherman, Elsie-Rose was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 four years ago – a condition that causes severe muscle weakness and results in problems with movement, eating, breathing and swallowing. Without intervention, most children with SMA Type 1 die within the first two years of life.

However, Elsie’s mother, family and friends continue to support the resilient youngster, who now goes to school, who strives to carry on enjoying life like any other five-year-old child and who, despite all the complications, keeps on smiling.

Money was also raised in a collection box on the bar of The Dolphin. A significant contribution was made by regulars at the pub, including donated prize money from The Dolphin’s Thursday Quiz Nights, money contributed online via Crowdfunding, a special raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, sponsorship forms, and other donations, for example money raised by a ukulele band playing outside the pub during a summer afternoon and by local mini-golf players.

The ERFF was set up to help provide help and financial support to families with disabled, sick, and terminally-ill children.

