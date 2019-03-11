Hastings pub joins in World Book Day fun

The Conquerors March transformed its usual lunch time period into a magical story filled event when they celebrated World Book Day on Thursday March 7.

Team members at the pub, on the Ridge, welcomed children and families from the local area to help celebrate World Book Day as part of the yearly charity event that sees a focus on reading and sharing stories between children and young adults.

With the support of Marston’s, staff were given free rein on how to celebrate the international event and bring characters and stories to life. The pub was full of storytelling and competitions. Staff welcomed guests in their Alice and Wonderland costumes and celebrated the day with over 30 children and 40 adults and managed to raise a total of £175 for the World Book Day charity.

Deputy Manager Matthew Wells said:“The day was a huge success! It was hard work getting everything sorted, but from talking to families and hearing the giggles I think we pulled it off - even the parents got involved with the activities!

“We want to say a big thank you to everyone who was involved and we look forward to welcoming our guests to our next event on Easter Saturday.”

Sarah Isherwood, head of marketing for Marston’s Inns and Taverns added: “We knew we wanted to help celebrate World Book Day and our pubs did such a great job- they really did deliver and help put a smile on everybody’s faces.”

