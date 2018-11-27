Hastings protesters to hold another demo in fight to save medical centre

Campaigners fighting to keep the Station Plaza Walk-in Health Centre in the town centre are holding another protest on Saturday (December 1).

This will be the fourth event to be held in recent months since health bosses first unveiled proposals to move the centre to the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards.

People will be gathering outside the centre from 1pm.

Erica Smith, SWISH (Save the Walk In Services, Hastings) organiser, said: “This Thursday (November 29) the County Council Health Overview Scrutiny Committee is meeting and we expect an update on the walk-in centre. We want the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and the NHS to know that residents feel very strongly about this resource. The walk-in centre is the only easily accessible place where you can be seen by a health practitioner. This is an essential service for anyone who needs the advice of a doctor or nurse without being able to wait two weeks for an appointment. The service is even more important for homeless and vulnerable members of our community, or anyone who has just moved to or is visiting the town centre.

"We know that the CCG is reviewing the proposal to close the service as a result of our petition which has now been signed by nearly 5,000 residents. But we are still concerned that there may be a move to re-brand the service and make it appointment only. This will defeat the purpose

of a walk-in health centre."

Peter Chowney, leader of Hastings Borough Council and Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate, will attend and there will be short performances from musicians Lily Kim and Martin Beeson.

East Sussex Better Together (ESBT), Hastings and Rother CCG and Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford CCG presented their initial proposals back in March which they said will improve urgent care services for people in the area.

They were presented to the East Sussex Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee (HOSC).