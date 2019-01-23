Hastings primary schools gain awards from Historic England

Schools from across the borough gathered at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery on Tuesday afternoon at the first Historic England Heritage Schools Awards.

Historic England has been working with the museum since last April, training teachers how to deliver local heritage learning and supporting the development of new museum workshops and education resources.

To become a Heritage School, each school had to demonstrate that they had delivered an effective heritage project that included learning outside the classroom.

They also had to embed their heritage work into the curriculum and share their work with other schools.

The schools that gained awards are Sandown Primary; Ore Village Primary Academy; Saxon Mount School; Christ Church CE Nursery & Primary Academy;

Guestling Bradshaw CE Primary and Robsack Wood Primary Academy.

Sandown Primary is one of the schools to gain the award. They undertook a whole school project to investigate local stories of the First World War.

Lead teacher Abigail Wickenden said: “We’re really proud of what the children have achieved. They have absolutely loved this week and have completely taken the people they have studied into their hearts. It’s been a really moving experience that we’re very thankful to have had.”

The six schools that have gained accreditation as a Heritage School are the first in Hastings, with more schools working to embed heritage learning into their curriculum.

Local Heritage Education Manager, Helen Spencer, said: “There are more Hastings schools that are just starting their journey to becoming a Heritage School so I hope they will take inspiration from the fantastic work showcased this afternoon.

“I look forward to accrediting their projects in due course and to continuing our exciting collaboration with Hastings Museum & Art Gallery.”

The event coincides with the final week of the “Hastings Remembers: Local Stories exhibition at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery.

