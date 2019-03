After months of anticipation and excitement, the new Primark store in Hastings town centre opens its doors today (Wednesday, March 6).

The Priory Meadow outlet opens at 10am, and a queue of eager shoppers are already waiting outside. Read more: Everything you need to know about the new Hastings Primark

