Hastings Pirate Day set to sail into town

Hastings and St Leonards will soon be setting sail for this year’s Pirate Day festivities.

The annual event, which draws in tens of thousands of pirates, takes place on Sunday, July 15.

Now in its ninth year, the event is sure to be a s popular as ever.

Organiser Roger Crouch said: “From an idea in 2009 when we didn’t know what to expect, to taking the Guinness World record for the largest gathering of pirates just a year later and recapturing it in 2012, and still holding that record six years later is a great achievement and testimony to the remarkable community of Hastings and St Leonards. I am very proud that it is an event loved by that community, welcoming visitors from far and wide.”

He said this year organisers are aiming for the biggest and most colourful pirate procession ever.

Roger said a film crew from the USA is planning to attend this year’s Pirate Day and film the procession.

The procession, led by Section 5 Drummers, who have been with Pirate Day since its inauguration in 2009 will wind its way around the streets of the Old Town in a blaze of colour and spectacle.

All drum groups are welcome to take part and organisers want to see as many flags as possible.

Elsewhere, Hastings Pier will be hosting a range of family entertainment, as will the town centre while the Stade Open Space has everything, ranging from cannibals pirate village, Blackbeard’s Market and live pirate-themed music, including the return of the ever popular Pyrates.

Visitors to the seafront will find Mermaid Cove.

An interactive pirate legend quest for all ages will be something special in Butlers Gap in George Street.

Pirate Day started in 2009 when Roger was invited by Jackie Pratt, from Penbuckles, to a meeting of the High Street traders to decide ideas for the Friday of Old Town Week.

In August 2010, 6,166 pirates smashed the then world record by gathering on Pelham Beach.

In June 2011, pesky pirates from Penzance took Hastings’ crown, packing in 8,734 people dressed as privateers, sea dogs and buccaneers on its prom. However, Hastings took back the world record in July 2012, when 14,231 pirates gathered on the beach.