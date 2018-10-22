Hastings Pier - what would you like to see on it?

People have suggested changes to Hastings Pier after its owner revealed his aim to make it a ‘12 month of the year’ attraction.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar, who purchased the pier in June, said he wants to make the pier attractive all year round.

He said he was coming up with ideas to boost the pier for the full 12 months.

On the Hastings Observer Facebook page, readers were asked what they would like to see.

The answers included an ice rink and a bowling alley.

Jamie Stuart Crouch said: “Small miniature railway at the end of pier or along one side from entrance to end of pier with passing loop at each end.”

Matt Thomas was split between an inside concert venue or a landing stage for boat trips between Hastings and Eastbourne.

Cher Dodd said: “A glass strip of flooring, kids would love going down there to look through and people will enjoy the fear of walking along it.”

Rebecca Greaves added: “More places to sit and eat/drink by local businesses. More history bits about Hastings.

“Permanent theatre/concert stage for more kid friendly/seasonal productions and big enough to have bands/DJs play on. Please involve local people and businesses, great idea that it’s not just set up for tourists, if you want all year round visitors.”

Rachael Downey was keen to see the installation of an ice rink as well as a Christmas market for people selling local goods.

S-j Dejey thought Mr Gulzar could combine the two piers he owns – Eastbourne and Hastings – with boat trips.

Julie Taylor was supportive of the idea. She said: “I love the boat trip idea. What you need to do is put things in there to attract tourist because it’s a business and needs to pay for itself so traditional as well as new and inventive ideas.”

Sammi Rendell said: “I think you should put a lovely fresh food restaurant on there for evening meals out. Something for the adults.”

Maria Dwyer said the pier needs ‘to be more exciting for us locals and for the tourist’ and suggested boat rides, a carriage to travel along the seafront to the pier and more shops.

Stefan Leyland said: “Bowling and laser quest complex, that’s where the money is.”

Richard Head wanted to see something for the more adventurous customers: “A climbing wall, a 100 foot bungee catapult, a half pipe, a bicycle zip line leading to the harbour arm and a boat to Eastbourne and back.”

Have you got any ideas for Hastings Pier? You can join the conversation here.

