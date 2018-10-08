Hastings Pier to Cooden Challenge raises an amazing £700 for local hospital services

Over 50 walkers and runners took part in this year’s Pier to Cooden Walking Challenge collectively raising over £700 for local Hospital causes.

Money raised will be used to help fund a Hospital Sensory Garden for High Dependency patients at the Conquest and will also support the SCBU, the Special Care Baby Unit.

Cllr Sorrell Marlow-Eastwood was on hand to cut the ribbon on the pier to start the day’s challenge on Sunday, which saw perfect weather.

Kieran Hook, of the Bexhill Runners and Triathlon won the first prize of £50 for completing the 21km course in an excellent 1hr and 42 minutes.

A big thank you goes to the Cooden Beach Hotel, who provided their facilities, put on free tea and cakes an offered one month’s Leisure Club membership as a prize; Hastings Pier, for the use of their facilities and donating a prize and Bexhill Sailing Club for providing their facilities as an on-route refreshment stop to participants.

The event was organised by East Sussex Healthcar Charitable Trust (ESHCT) Mike Eastwood, from ESHCT, said: “It was a glorious day and a fantastic achievement raising a little extra money for a number of very deserving projects at the Conquest.

“This is now an annual event and looking forward to next year.”

ESHCT raises raises money and allocates funds for medical and non-medical purposes to improve staff and patients’ care and comfort. patients.

You can donate specifically to a ward or cause via ESHCT at anytime. www.eshct.org.uk.

