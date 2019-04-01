Hastings Pier reopens to the public after three-month closure

Hastings Pier reopened its gates to the public this morning (Monday, April 1) after a three-month closure.

The attraction had a ‘soft’ opening – so while people are now able to walk on the pier, the kiosks and businesses still remain shut. Read what the pier’s owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar had to say on the opening here.

