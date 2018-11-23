Hastings Pier registered as ‘asset of community value’

Hastings Pier has been registered as an asset of community value, the borough council has confirmed.

The council’s ruling follows an application made by community group Friends of Hastings Pier which had intended to purchase the popular landmark in the summer before it was sold to Sheikh Abid Gulzar.

A Hastings Borough Council spokesman said: “The application for Hastings Pier to be an asset of community value was made by The Friends of Hastings Pier, and it has now been assessed.

“The owner of Hastings Pier has been advised that the pier does meet the nominating criteria for assessment and that the pier will be placed on the asset of community value register.

“He has eight weeks to appeal this decision.”

Mr Gulzar, who bought the pier in June, has been approached for comment.

What is an asset of community value?

According to the Localism Act (2011), an asset of community value is property of importance to a local community which receives additional protection from development.

Applications for a particular property or piece of land can be nominated by a community group to be included in its local authority’s register.

With regards to Hastings Pier, if Mr Gulzar ever intended to sell Hastings Pier he must inform the local authority.

If, for example, Friends of Hastings Pier wanted to purchase the pier from Mr Gulzar they could trigger a delay in the sale process to raise the money to purchase the asset.

The Localism Act (2011) says the owner does not have to sell to the community group. The asset of community value listing only improves the chances of community groups being able to purchase the asset by providing them with more time to raise the appropriate funds.

See more:

‘Only one in ten Hastings private landlords will rent to Universal Credit claimants’

Boy told he has ‘skin colour of a dog’ on train in Sussex