Hastings Pier announces reopening date

Hastings Pier will reopen on Saturday – a week after an electrical fire.

The pier has been closed for a week since firefighters were sent to tackle the fire on Saturday morning.

Pier owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar said on Monday the pier would remain closed while further electrical safety checks were carried out.

He had hoped these checks would have been completed ‘early’ this week.

However, today (Friday, November 30) a statement from Hastings Pier on Facebook said: “Please accept our sincere apologies but the pier will remain closed until further notice.”

Mr Gulzar welcomed Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd to Hastings Pier to ‘monitor the repair works following the fire’.

Hastings Pier said it will remain closed while repairs are carried out but it would be ‘reopening soon’.

In a separate post, Hastings Pier said: “Saturday December 1 – open from 9am. See you then.”

Mr Gulzar has been approached for comment.

Saturday’s fire

East Sussex Fire and Rescue was called to reports of a fire on Hastings Pier at 11.12am on Saturday before it was evacuated.

Station Commander Dan Channon said: “The staff have done a fantastic job. They noticed the fire alarms going off and recognised an electrical rubber burning smell.

“The pier was evacuated in a matter of minutes. Our crews turned up and deployed two breathing apparatus.

“Because of the glass facade of the cafe, we had good view of the fire and we quickly went in and dealt with it. It was extinguished fairly quickly.

“The cause, subject to our investigation, is that an accidental electrical fault in the wiring caused the fire. It started behind the wall panel, before it spread up the wall. But, with our intervention, we have managed to stop it where it is.

“There was minimal damage, a very good evacuation by the staff and the procedures worked very well.”

Mr Gulzar praised the emergency services for their ‘thoroughly professional job’.

