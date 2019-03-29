Hastings Pier: A look back at iconic site’s history in pictures
With the pier due to reopen to the public on Monday (April 1), the Observer takes a look at the attraction’s history through a series of pictures.
Hastings Pier first opened on August 5, 1872 and in its first year was a huge success, attracting more than 480,000 visitors. The pier, since then, has had a tumultuous history, having suffered a fire in 1917 and more recently in 2010, where the structure was almost completely destroyed.
Hastings Pier closed to the public. Picture taken January 2019. SUS-190301-084940001