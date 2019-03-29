Sheikh Abid Gulzar, present owner of Hastings Pier. Photo by Sid Saunders SUS-180619-165338001

Hastings Pier: A look back at iconic site’s history in pictures

With the pier due to reopen to the public on Monday (April 1), the Observer takes a look at the attraction’s history through a series of pictures.

Hastings Pier first opened on August 5, 1872 and in its first year was a huge success, attracting more than 480,000 visitors. The pier, since then, has had a tumultuous history, having suffered a fire in 1917 and more recently in 2010, where the structure was almost completely destroyed.

Hastings Pier closed to the public. Picture taken January 2019. SUS-190301-084940001
Hundreds queued up outside Hastings Pier in January this year to show their love for the landmark SUS-190114-140956001
Official opening of Hastings Pier in May 2016. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-160522-132447001
Madness playing at the Grand Opening Gala of Hastings Pier in May 2016. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-160522-132743001
