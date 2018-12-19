Hastings pet store is encouraging people to donate 50p to provide a meal for an abandoned dog this Christmas

Pets at Home in Hastings is supporting the annual Santa Paws appeal, launched to help feed pets spending Christmas in a rescue centre.

The nationwide fundraiser aims to help raise money for rescue pets as part of the Support Adoption For Pets annual Santa Paws appeal.

The appeal runs until December 24 and is aiming to raise enough money to fund three million dinners for abandoned pets over Christmas.

The store team in Pets at Home Hastings will be raising money for K-9 Rescue Remedy in East Sussex.

You can take part by simply donating 50p (enough to fund one Christmas dinner for a rescue pet) at the till point. Pet lovers can also donate £3 by texting BOWL01 to 70070, or an amount of their choice online at www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/santapaws.

Support Adoption For Pets Fundraising Manager, Amy Wilson commented: “Every year we are amazed by the generosity of the nation and so we are delighted to announce that we’re launching the Santa Paws appeal once again.

“It is our mission to ensure that no pet in a rescue centre goes without a Christmas dinner, and we hope that people will spare a moment’s thought when Christmas shopping for their own beloved pets this year and make a donation to those pets less fortunate than their own.”

Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006. Since then it has helped over 1,000 rehoming centres and pet rescue organisations across the UK through grant funding and support.

In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in over 440 Pets at Home stores.

