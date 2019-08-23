Hastings park voted as best in the region

A Hastings park has been voted as the best in the south east.

Alexandra Park won the title of Best Park in the region in the Fields in Trust’s UK’s Best Park 2019 competition.

The accolade, which was as a result of a public vote, identified the diverse range of facilities available in the park including a “meandering stream, mini railway, lawns, woodlands, playground, bandstand and a café”.

The UK’s Best Park is organised by green space charity Fields in Trust who, for over 90 years, have provided legal protection to parks and green spaces ensuring they will always be available for future generations to enjoy.

READ MORE:

• Everything you need to know about Hastings Pride 2019

• Concern after suspected illegal immigrants go missing after landing on beach near Rye

• Elderly woman in Hastings robbed of her bag

A record 364 nominations were received for UK’s Best Park 2019, of which 33 were in the south east region. Those nominations were supported by park users, communities, Friends of groups, and landowners and an unprecedented total of 36,832 votes were cast for parks and green spaces across the UK.

In addition, six other parks and green spaces in the east of England region achieved “much loved” status as having been placed in the top 20 per cent of all UK’s Best Park 2019 nominations throughout the UK. The “much loved” status recognises the support of local people who use and love these parks and green spaces. Those six are Calverley Ground, Tunbridge Wells, Kent; Hall Place and Gardens, Bexley, Kent; Hampden Park, Eastbourne, East Sussex; Riverside Park, Southampton, Hampshire; Tilgate Park, Crawley, West Sussex; and Ventnor Park, Ventnor, Isle of Wight.

Fields in Trust is a UK-wide charity that since 1925 has been legally protecting parks and green spaces in perpetuity. The UK’s Best Park Award recognises the role that parks play in our communities, supporting mental and physical health and bringing people together. The charity is concerned that many parks and green spaces are under threat and are at risk of being lost to development or a cycle of decline and disappearance.

During the voting phase of UK’s Best Park 2019, Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd took to social media in support of the park and tweeted a request for constituents to support Alexandra Park in the public vote.

Fields in Trust Chief Executive, Helen Griffiths said: “Congratulations to Alexandra Park and all the “much loved” parks and green spaces in the south east region.

“We know that parks provide benefits to the physical health, mental wellbeing and community connections for people that use them. It is encouraging to see so many people celebrate how much they love their local parks.

“Fields in Trust is committed to protecting these vital parts of the UK’s community infrastructure for future generations to enjoy. We know that green spaces are good, do good and need to be protected for good.”