Hastings Old Town Carnival Litter Pick Youngsters get top marks for their hard work

Hastings Mayor, Cllr Nigel Sinden and deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon awarded certificates to Harry and Amelia-Jean for their hard work at the Hastings Old Town fancy dress litter pick.

The litter pick was one of the events at this year’s Old Town Carnival.

To take part in the litter pick Amelia-Jean dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz and Harry dressed as Willy Wonka.

Cllr Sinden said: “Congratulations to Harry and Amelia-Jean for winning the certificates for collecting the most litter during the litter picking event.

It was a great community effort and good fun too!”

Photo shows Harry and Amelia-Jean with Hastings Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden and deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon.

