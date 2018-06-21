Hastings nurse wins national award

A mental health nurse has won a top national award.

Dennis Singson, a senior nurse practitioner and nurse prescriber working with the Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment team in Hastings, received a clinical excellence award for nursing, in NHS England’s Windrush 70 awards.

The awards, sponsored by the Royal College of Nursing, celebrate the 70th anniversary of the arrival of Empire Windrush and also the 70th birthday of the NHS.

More than 11,000 members of the public, patients and staff submitted nominations.

Dennis was nominated for the significant contribution he has made to the NHS and for being such a great role model for all NHS nurses.

He was also nominated for his dedication to advancing his skills, learning and improving the care offered to patients, families and the communities we serve in East Sussex.

After receiving the nomination, Dennis said: “It’s so nice to be appreciated. I am of course not saying that I am the best in my field nor am I doing anything exemplary. I am surrounded by a multitude of talented and skilful people and they are also equally worthy of the accolade.”

Sam Allen, chief executive officer at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am so pleased the contribution Dennis has made as a nurse in the NHS has been recognised by the Royal College of Nursing as part of the NHS 70 celebration and to mark the 70th anniversary of the arrival of ‘Empire Windrush’ at Tilbury docks. Many of the 492 passengers who arrived went on to work in the NHS.

“Dennis started his nursing career in the Philippines and came to England in 1999. He has been working in mental health services since 2000 and has gone from strength to strength in his career.

“He is a real asset to the trust and we are lucky to work with such an amazing person and our patients and families benefit from his compassion and expertise.

“It was an honour and a privilege to be there when Dennis accepted his award. On behalf of the trust I would like to congratulate Dennis, we are very proud of him.”

The Hastings Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment team is based at Woodlands Centre for Acute Care, which provides crisis care, hospital admissions and urgent care to people with mental health conditions and is part of Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.