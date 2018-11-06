Hastings MP plants tree in honour of the Queen

Hastings MP Amber Rudd took part in a tree planting ceremony at Alexandra park last Saturday to celebrate the Queen’s lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.

Amber was joined by Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden, local Councillors and Patrick Stewart, representative of the Sainsburys local Station Plaza store.

They planted two silver birch, two rowans and a hazel sapling as part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, an initiative to mark Her Majesty’s lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.

The trees were kindly donated by a partnership between The Woodland Trust, Sainsburys and ITV, which in April screened a landmark documentary “The Queen’s Green Planet” following the Queen and this ambitious legacy project which brings together her deeply held commitment to the Commonwealth and her little-known love of trees.

At the heart of the film was a conversation between the Queen and Sir David Attenborough filmed in the gardens of Buckingham Palace last summer. In a rare opportunity to see the Queen talking informally to Sir David, the conversation ranged from climate change to conkers and of course trees, and was watched by 6.4 million viewers, making it ITV’s most watched factual programme of the year.

In support of the programme The Woodland Trust provided 50,000 trees for ITV viewers, and via the Rt Hon Frank Field MP, who conceived the QCC initiative, also offered a special commemorative pack to every MP in the UK.

Amber said, “It was a great privilege planting these trees. Alexandra Park is already a jewel in the centre of Hastings and this is now a wonderful new addition.”

