Hastings MP Amber Rudd presents students with arts and sports burseries at ceremony

Dedicated students were celebrated at an inaugural award ceremony for the Helenswood and William Parker Sports and Arts bursaries.

The ceremony was attended by Hastings MP, Amber Rudd who awarded the successful students with their bursaries.

She said: “I was delighted to be invited to present scholarships to students of Ark William Parker and Ark Helenswood schools following their recent launch of a new bursary programme to recognise students who show dedication in the sports and the arts.

“It was a genuine pleasure to enjoy the high standard of dancing and singing performances by the students and the excellent quality of the choreography. Clearly it would have taken many hours of dedicated practice by such enthusiastic students and their teachers to achieve such stunning results.”

The afternoon was interspersed with music and dance performances from Ark Helenswood and William Parker students, who showcased their talents to the audience.

Yvonne Powell, executive principal, said: “It was a pleasure to be able to recognise those students who show dedication and outstanding commitment in the sports and the arts. We hope that their bursaries will help in supporting them in pursuing their dreams.”

To be eligible for an award, students had to show a dedication to their specialism and demonstrate that outstanding commitment to their school, in return their bursary would help them pursue their interest with some financial support.

Students who received awards from the schools were Abbey Spencer, Ellie Peacock, Lauren Williamson, Mia Smit, Eve Brownbill, Alicia Doe, Ellie Smith, Maddie Brownbill, Sophie Playford, Saskia Guest, Emily Cannon, Mollie Matten, Louis Clark, Dylan O’Brien, Harvey Mapstone, Jamal Palmer, Alfie Peacock, Shain Barker, Ryan Burdett, Quinn Mcmanus, and Jake Willard.

