Hastings Marine Corps Cadets enjoy a celebration

Young people from Hastings Marine Training Corps enjoyed a three course dinner at Ore Community Centre as a reward for the role they played in celebrating the town’s twinning association with Bethune in France.

During the celebrations, members of the Corps helped to feed more than 50 guests from France and Germany.

Attending the celebration in Ore was Hastings Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden. The meal was cooked by volunteers Kelly and Paula.

Members of the Marine Training Corps were also presented with first aid certificates in a ceremony attended by the deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon.