Hastings marina complex proposal withdrawn

A proposal to build a huge marina complex and hundreds of new homes on a platform in the sea at Rock-a-Nore has been withdrawn by its sponsor, the Hastings Harbour Quarter company.

Hastings Green Party welcomed the news and said it had been at the forefront of mobilising opposition to the scheme, handing in an 1,100-strong petition against the plans in July.

The petition, which called on Hastings Borough Council to cease co-operation with Hastings Harbour Quarter, stated that the project would do ‘irrevocable harm to some of the most precious assets of Hastings, that the site was ‘completely inappropriate for such a massive development’, and that the houses built ‘would almost certainly be unaffordable to local people’.

Julia Hilton, Hastings Green Party spokeswoman, said: “Hastings Green Party is delighted to hear that the incredibly destructive proposal for a marina at Rock-a-Nore has been withdrawn.

“We are pleased to have been able to give a voice to people’s concerns and will continue to be vigilant in watching out for any new proposals that may come forward.

“We will be presenting our case to the Hastings Borough Council Cabinet on Monday, October 1 for an alternative bottom-up approach to creating a vision for this town that listens and works with the huge creativity and energy of our local community.

“We encourage members of the public to attend to show their support and celebrate the good news for now.”

The council’s cabinet meeting on October 1 will take place at Muriel Matters House in Breeds Place from 6pm.