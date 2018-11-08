Hastings man who started food donation charity is on a mission to educate young people

A charity which helps to feed homeless and needy people in the Hastings and Rother area is on a mission to help educate young people in the importance of helping others and cutting down on food waste.

Dom’s Food Mission has launched a new project called ‘A Helping Hand’ .

Food Mission founder Dom warren explained: “The aim is to teach the future of tomorrow the meaning of helping others by cooking hearty meals made from donations and surplus foods.”

Dom and his team have worked with local schools, showing pupils how to prepare meals, and more recently paid a visit to the 2nd St Leonards Guides.

Dom Warren said: “This project of ours is a real heart warming one that sees so many children of our town learn life skills, how to wash chop and prepare foods and most importantly to help someone else.

“We absolutely love doing this and this time it was with the amazing children of the

St Leonards Guides.

Thank you to all involved especially the food mission team.

“Food is saved from landfill once again and children are educated.”

Dom was in the spotlight recently when he opened the newly refurbished Morrisons supermarket in Queens Road.

Morrisons is one of the many food outlets in the area which supports the Food Mission by donating food items.

Dom said: “It was a great pleasure to open the store and meet the amazing bunch of people who work and shop there.

“We love being involved with Morrisons and their continued support is greatly appreciated.

This year Dom’s Food Mission have also joined forces with Hastings United FC and Hastings Adventure Golf, which has donated in excess of 500 meals over the past six months.

Since launching in 2015, Dom’s Food Mission has gone from strength to strength and now feeds around 4,000 people a month.

Dom said: “I can’t believe that our small idea to help one child now helps thousands of people every month.”

For more about Dom’s Food Mission and to find out how you can help and get involved, visit www.domsfoodmission.com.

