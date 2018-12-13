Hastings man who assaulted police officers had previous conviction for having knife in public place

A Hastings man found guilty of assaulting two police officers in St Leonards
Zachary Ben-Abdalla, 26, of Greenfields Close, St Leonards, was found guilty of the charges when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on October 16.
The offences took place at St Leonards on July 28. He was also found guilty of a charge of resisting a police officer.
He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by Lewes Crown Court, for being in possession of a knife in a public place. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.
