Hastings man wanted in assault investigation

Police are searching for a Hastings man who is wanted in connection with an alleged assault in St Leonards.

Officers are seeking 21-year-old Jack Emery after reports a woman suffered multiple injuries at her home in St Leonards.

Police say Emery is described as white, 6ft tall, of large build and with brown hair.

If you see Emery please do not approach him, call Sussex Police immediately on 999. If you have information on his whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting reference 207 of 16/05.