Hastings man taking on running challenge to help beat cancer

A Hastings man will be undertaking a gruelling 54 mile run across the South Downs in June this year to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Bradley Earwaker, 18, is looking for local people to support his efforts.

The run, called Race To The King, starts at Arundel and finishes in Winchester, taking place across the South Downs Way.

Bradley said: “I aim to raise a minimum of £500 for the charity and your help would be much appreciated.

“I am currently 25% of the way to my target, but I aim to exceed my target and help this charity as much as possible.

He added: “I’ve just recently finished my years of education, getting 9 GCSEs and A-Levels in psychology, business and economics, before being full-time employed at my local garden centre.

“I was never much of a sporty person growing up, playing only the odd game of football here and there at high school.

“My passion for running started when I went down with my eldest brother down to Hastings Parkrun.

“I looked half the part (wearing my PE shorts, a casual tee shirt and my best pair of plimsolls), finishing in a time of 27:43.

“I’ve now down 53 parkruns, 6 half marathons and am soon to take on my second marathon; attached to the runners bug to say the least.

From now until June I’m going to train ridiculously hard to set myself up physically to run an ultramarathon without stopping, a distance of over 52 miles (83 km) in total.

“I’ve never come close to such distance as this. The furthest I’ve ran is 26.2 miles, which was at Brighton Marathon earlier in 2018. That killed me to the point I told myself I would never run a marathon ever again.

“Training will involve a lot of 5am wake up calls out of bed to hit the streets before I start work, maintaining a strong healthy diet, It’s not going be easy but it will be worth every effort the moment I cross that finish line.

“I will be raising money for Cancer Research UK, a charity very close to me, knowing that money raised will go towards great works to defeat cancer.”

To support Bradley in his efforts visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BradleyJoel

