Hastings man setting off on 100 mile walk to provide equipment for College

Hastings man Nigel James sets off on his epic 100 mile walk on Saturday to raise money to support students at Sussex Coast College.

He will follow the 100 mile Cotswold Way National Trail from Chipping Camden in Gloucestershire to Bath, walking alone and carrying all his equipment.

Nigel, 54, works as a security officer at the college campuses. He explained: “Every year I undertake a long distance walk for good causes and this is my 13th year. Last year I raised money for Hastings Pier by walking the Saxon Shoreway.

“It was while working at the College I witnessed the work done by the Tutors and learned of some of the struggles the young people studying there have had to endure.

“The Pathways Unit seemed a natural choice for this years walk. Staff work tirelessly, helping young people whose lives has been affected by serious challenges that have impacted on their education.

“Money raised will go towards buying musical and sports equipment to allow expansion of the curriculum as well as helping provide emergency food and housing for students.

“Everyone needs a hand up sometime, so this is my attempt to help these young people and their tutors.”

To support Nigel’s efforts, make a donation at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nigel-james-2018.

