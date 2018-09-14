Hastings man fundraising for RNLI to undertake tough obstacle race

A man is running a gruelling nine-mile obstacle course next month for the RNLI after lifeboatmen rescued his partner’s dad.

Andy Wallbank, of Rye Road, is taking part in the Reebok Spartan Race on Sunday, October 7.

Martin Shoesmith, father of Andy’s partner Elle, was one of three fishermen who were rescued from the water off Hastings on September 1 after their vessel sank.

The Coastguard received a mayday broadcast just before 10am from the fishermen reporting they were putting on their lifejackets and that their vessel was taking on water.

The coastguard requested the RNLI inshore and all weather lifeboats from Hastings to launch and the coastguard helicopter to scramble.

Just 10 minutes later another vessel reported to the coastguard that the fishing vessel had sunk and the men were in the water.

Andy, 24, said: “The Spartan Race is known as the world’s hardest obstacle course.

“It involves up to 30 obstacles including climbing barbed wire and carrying bales of sand for a mile. It’s compared to training for the Marines.

“I am hoping to raise around £400 for the RNLI.”

To sponsor Andy log onto his fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elle-shoesmith.