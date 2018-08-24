Hastings man attacked by gang in Bexhill

Police are appealing for more information after a man was attacked and his car damaged in Bexhill.

At about 8pm last Saturday (August 18) a group of young men attacked an 18-year-old Hastings man.

The damaged car window. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-180824-123723001

The victim was about to drive off in his red Vauxhall Corsa in Sewell Road, Bexhill, and the gang snatched a heavy yellow gold chain valued at several hundred pounds from round his neck.

Police said he also sustained a swollen jaw in the attack and his car was severely damaged with the windows smashed.

The gold chain has not been recovered.

Police investigator Leah Yoshida said: “If you saw what happened please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1149 of 18/08.”

Police added that two men, one 19-year-old from St Leonards and the other an 18-year-old from Bexhill, and an 18-year-old woman also from St Leonards, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and after being interviewed have been released under investigation.

Alternatively, they can also visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.