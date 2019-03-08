Hastings Magistrates Court results from February 18 - February 20

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from February 18 to February 20.

February 18:

Bill-Joe Hatton, 28, of Southdown Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a motorcycle on Quantock Gardens, Hastings, on December 10, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 65 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date and to driving a motorcycle without protective head-gear. He was fined £140 and banned from driving for 14 months.

February 19:

Craig Mepham, 48, of Ward Way, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to failing to wear a seatbelt while driving. The offence took place at The Ridge, Hastings, on February 21 last year. He was fined £146 and ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs.

Justin Reeves, 40, of marina, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Robertson Street, Hastings, on November 24. He also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer at St Leonards on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs.

February 20:

Shane Killick, 39, of Lovat Mead, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Gordons pink gin, two bottles of Kraken rum and a bottle of Southern Comfort, worth £98, from Tesco, at Bexhill, on November 6. He also admitted being in breach of a one year conditional discharge, made by an earlier court for resisting a police officer. He was fined £110.

Brenden Morgan, 31, of Llandudno, Wales, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings, on October 26. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 17 months.

Radu Popescu, 23, of Devonshire Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Yaris, on Ninfield Road, Bexhill on January 30, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 57 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 38 months.

David Wallace, 41, of Woodbury Drive, Sutton, Surrey, pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of vodka worth £16, from Tesco at Bexhill on October 30. The conviction came at a time when he was already serving a court community order after being convicted of stealing three bottles of alcohol, worth £66, from Tesco at Hastings, on October 13. The court fined him £37 and made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Joanne Hayes, 49, of Reedswood Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan vehicle on Ford Road, St Leonards, on January 18, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 93 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £200 and banned from driving for two years.

Troy Mengham, 20, of Park Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Polo on Magdalen Road, Bexhill, on November 15, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Emily Gillam, 25, of Summerlands Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes A Class car on the A28 at Westfield, near Hastings, on December 13, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 78 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £570 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Adesanya Odubena, 54, of Bembrook Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by sending text messages on two occasions. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £170 in compensation.