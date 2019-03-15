Hastings Magistrates Court results for February 20 to March 5

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from February 25 to March 5.

February 25;

A 17-year-old Bexhill youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to entering a garden shed in Bexhill and stealing two pedal cycles. The offence took place on January 6, 2018. He also pleaded guilty to attempting to enter a property in Bexhill, as a trespasser, and to causing £70 damage to a garden fence on the same date. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders Panel and ordered to pay a total of £1,570 in compensation.

February 27:

Daniel Berry, 36, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Pevensey on August 17. He was in breach of a suspended sentence for theft of a pedal cycle. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work.

Robert Lowe, 41, of Magdalen Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing four tins of coffee, worth £31.80, from Co-op in Bexhill on December 2. He also pleaded guilty to stealing meat, worth £36.58, from Co-op, Bexhill, on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Erjon Myrtollari, 42, of Fairfax Road, Farnborough, Hampshire, pleaded guilty to stealing jeans, worth £39.50, from Marks and Spencers at Bexhill, on December 1. He was fined £200.

Emma Power, 43, of St Georges Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing meat, worth £36.58, from Co-op, Bexhill, on December 2. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Lewis Stacey, 25, of Kingscott Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at St Margarets Road, St Leonards, on January 20. He was fined £40.

Jamie Thornton, 29, of Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Piaggio scooter on Downs Road, Hastings, on September 29, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £253 and banned from driving for one year.

Jack Brown, 35, of Warrior Square, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a wrap of cocaine. The offence took place at Hastings on August 4 last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Jo Edmunds, 31, of Victoria Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan vehicle on Frederick Road, on January 10, while disqualified from driving. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. She was fined £253 and banned from driving for a further six months.

Fabio Nimo, 28, of Barrack Road, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a woman by causing her actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Hastings on January 27. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £500 in compensation.

Hayley Mand, 35, of Denham Close, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to fraud by dishonestly using the bank details of another person to purchase £7,179 of goods from Amazon. She was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on March 27.

Derek Bilsby, 56, of Sandy Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £129 from Sainsbury’s at Bexhill on December 29. He was fined £40.

Hector Holkham, 55, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to wilfully obstructing a police officer. The offence took place at Hastings on September 26. He was fined £40.

March 5:

Kerrie-Marie Lambourne, 33, of Galley Hill View, Bexhill, was found guilty of causing £300 damage to a Renault Megane car, which belonged to another person. The offence took place at Bexhill on August 20 last year. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £120 compensation and £180 in prosecution costs.

Tara Perry, 31, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of alcohol, worth £39, from Co-op at Battle, on September 2 last year. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered her to pay £39 in compensation. She was also ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs.

Richard Whiteside, 32, of Beech Farm Lane, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota on the B2089, Rye, on April 18 while using a hand-held mobile phone. He was fined £135.