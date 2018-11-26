Hastings lifeboat preparing to launch for the last time

After nearly 30 years of service, the time has come to say goodbye to Hastings’ old lifeboat.

The Mersey Class Lifeboat 12-002 Sealink Endeavour will leave Hastings for the last time on Tuesday morning (November 27) and head to the RNLI headquarters in Poole, Dorset where she will be finally decommissioned, though her ultimate fate is as yet unknown.

The Sealink Endeavour arrived in Hastings on Valentine’s Day in 1989 and since then has launched 360 times, rescued 363 people and saved 41 lives.

After 29 years at Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station, she was the oldest operational lifeboat in the RNLI’s fleet, until being replaced by the new Shannon class lifeboat last month.

Peter Adams, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Hastings, said: “The crew are obviously very sad to see the old lifeboat leave, but wish her well for the future, wherever or whatever that may be.”

For those wishing to say goodbye’ to this piece of Hastings lifeboat history, Sealink Endeavour will be launching for the last time between 7.30am and 8am on Tuesday, November 27.

Read more:

Hastings cyclist suffers serious injuries

Watch shocking moment Hastings motorcyclist loses control after swerving to avoid opening door of parked car

Hastings man and Bexhill man charged with cocaine and cannabis offences