Hastings Lifeboat issues laser warning

The crew of Hastings Lifeboat has issued a warning over the use of laser pointers after being targeted from the shore line this week.

Writing on Twitter, a spokesman for Hastings RNLI said: "When we’re out at night, it’s really important that we keep our night vision so everything is dimmed. Pointing a laser pen at us, apart from possibly damaging sight, doesnt help us at all and is a bit pointless really....please don’t, whoever you were. This was 1/2 mile off."

The message was accompanied by a video from the crew's point of view.