Hastings lifeboat called to incident off Bexhill coast

Several lifeboats were called after an alarm was sounded by kayakers off the coast of Bexhill.

The Coastguard said it received an alert from a SafeTRX device as a party of seven went kayaking in the sea at about 11.45am this morning (February 9).

Eastbourne and Hastings RNLI lifeboats were sent to the scene along with the Bexhill Coastguard Rescue Team.

However, the Coastguard said the alert was triggered ‘by accident’ and when crews arrived all seven were safe and well.

Advice was given to the group but both the Coastguard and the RNLI have expressed the importance for Kayakers and other people using the water for activities to carry a SafeTRX device.

A SafeTRX is a tacking device which allows the Coastguard and lifeboats to quickly find sailors who have got into trouble off the coast.

For more information visit https://www.rya.org.uk/newsevents/news/Pages/safetrx-CG66-launch.aspx