Hastings leads the way as Old Town Carnival heralded as ‘one of the best’

Hastings Old Town carnival has been heralded as one of the best for many years.

This is the third year the event has been run by a new committee. Chairman Keith Leech says they have been committed to turning things around and bringing the carnival into the 21st century. “Everybody agrees that the event has turned the corner and from this point it can only grow,” he said. “The controversial new sea court has been received very well in most quarters and by other carnivals. Other carnivals are now saying that Hastings, as ever, is leading the way.

“It was so good to see so many people dressed up even if just watching. The atmosphere at both the pram race and carnival was superb and there was no trouble, just good humour and a willingness to pull together.

“The Pram race raised £5,500 for local charities. At the time of writing the carnival collection is still being counted.

“Well done all who entered, it was a difficult choice because of the huge amount of work everyone put in; artistic, performance, crowd interaction. Everybody made an effort and it showed.

“Points were awarded for: Effort in making the entry, Interaction with the crowd, and interpretation of the theme ‘Anniversaries’. Congratulations to the winners and huge thanks to the judges.

“People are already asking about entering next year. So many members of the community pulled together and the small committee worked their socks off. A massive ‘thank you’ to the Old Town community for their support.”