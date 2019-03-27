Hastings Judo Black Belt aged 59 raises £200 for local foodbank with Bexhill and Rye talks

Fighter John Rose has raised £200 for Hastings Foodbank by giving a fascinating talk on how the martial arts have shaped his life.

The 59-year-old, who holds a 2nd Dan Black Belt in Judo and a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, gave a potted history of both arts to members of Bexhill and Rye Rotary Club.

SEE ALSO: Photos unseen for 75 years reveal imnage of what could be the ghost of a soldier in 1930’s Rye

And he even demonstrated some of the sport and self-defence moves that he’s been using over the past three decades.

“Martial arts teach you to have focus, discipline and a respect for people,” he says. “Anyone can benefit – irrespective of their age or physical attributes.”

Mr Rose, who currently trains at Gracie Barra Hastings in Earl Street, was awarded his Judo Black Belt in the early 1980s and took up BJJ four years ago.

Since then he has won more than 20 medals at prestigious tournaments in the UK – and even travelled to Las Vegas last year for the World Masters Championships.

Despite regularly being the oldest fighter at most competitions, Mr Rose insists age is just a number and has vowed to continue for as long as he can.

“Martial arts is just so much fun and I thoroughly enjoying showing younger men that they’re not always invincible,” he says.

Paul Bridges, head instructor at GB Hastings, said everyone was proud of Mr Rose’s attitude and achievements on the mat.

“John is an inspiration and always willing to put it on the line at competitions,” he added. “He is a great ambassador for our academy.”

Classes at GB Hastings are run for all ages and abilities.

If you are interested in giving it a go, then ring Bridges on: 07967 659867 or visit www.graciebarrahastings.com.

See also: Woman banned from Hastings Wetherspoons following assault

See also: Disaster in which three Hastings fishermen lost their lives