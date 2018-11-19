Hastings is lit up for Christmas with spectacular town centre event

Christmas arrived in Hastings Town Centre last week when the town was lit up for the Christmas Spectacular event staged by Priory Meadow Shopping Centre and Hastings BID.

From 5pm to 6pm, on Friday visitors enjoyed free live entertainment including a circus skills workshop, fire hula hoop display, fire poi and stilt walker, in Wellington Place.

There was spectacular performance from acrobats in a magical snow globe outside Debenhams, in Robertson St

To add to the magic, visitors enjoyed snow and enjoyed singing along to your favourite hits from The Greatest Showman.

The circus performers then made their way to Priory Meadow’s Queen’s Square, where the entertainment continued on stage with More Radio and special guest appearances from White Rock Theatre’s Christmas pantomime stars, Michelle Collins and Tim MacArthur.

Hastings Stage Studio also gave a performance.

As always, the Christmas lights were switched on by Santa followed by a spectacular firework finale at 7pm.

Between 4pm and 6pm, children enjoyed free glitter face painting in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre and Wellington Place.

Chloe Dyas, marketing and events coordinator at Hastings BID, said: “This event marks the switch on of the town’s Christmas lights, which are funded by town centre businesses via Hastings BID and Priory Meadow itself.

New lights have been purchased this year and will help to create a festive atmosphere in the town.”

