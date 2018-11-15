Hastings is beginning to feel a bit like Christmas as town centre tree goes up

The giant Christmas tree is now in place in its traditional spot opposite Debenhams.

Workmen were putting the finishing touches to erecting the tree early this morning as Kevin Boorman from Hastings Council looked on.

Xmas Tree 1 SUS-181115-074024001

The tree has yet to be lit up.

Trees will then be delivered to other sites around town, Old Town – Butlers Gap and Courthouse Street, Kings Road and Hastings Cemetery over the following week or two. They are Norway spruce of 15 to 20 ft. heights.

Colin Fitzgerald, lead councillor for environmental services said: “It’s always a pleasure to see the seasonal decorations go up, and don’t forget to recycle your tree in Harmers Lane when the festivities finish! The recycled trees provide environment friendly valuable mulch for the winter gardens in our parks. You can recycle your tree from 31 Dec until 14 January 2019.

