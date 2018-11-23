Hastings hospital worker ‘thrilled to bits’ at great honour

An NHS worker has received a British Empire Medal (BEM) at an investiture held at Hastings Town Hall for her services to speech and language therapy.

Sarah Marzaioli was named in the Queen’s birthday honours list earlier this year and was presented with her medal by the Lord Lieutenant for East Sussex, Peter J Field.

She has worked in speech and language therapy for 36 years.

Sarah has been recognised for her work to continually drive best practice and improve efficiency in the administration of the Speech and Language Therapy service across the county.

Sarah, a speech and language therapy administrator, said: “I am thrilled to bits for this great honour.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the memorable ceremony at Hastings Town Hall, meeting the other recipients and the officials and being presented with my very special medal.

“I am pleased to think the award recognises the work of all of those ‘unsung heroes’ of the NHS, in admin and many other support services, who ensure the frontline staff can do their job.

“I am very much looking forward to attending the Royal Garden Party next summer where I will be able to meet other award winners.”

Anitia Smith, consultant speech and language therapist, said: “It was a wonderful experience observing Sarah receiving her medal from the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, it was so well-deserved.

“Sarah is a true professional. She is dedicated, efficient and very knowledgeable. If anyone in our department is in doubt we ‘ask Sarah’.

“She has never tired of finding new ways to support our therapists to do their role as effectively and efficiently as possible. She is an inspiration on how to stay upbeat and motivated, despite the challenges that we face.”

In other news:

One in every 280 Hastings residents now homeless.

Hastings stabbing: Three to appear in court charged with GBH.

https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/politics/only-one-in-ten-hastings-private-landlords-will-rent-to-universal-credit-claimants-1-8715987|‘Only one in ten Hastings private landlords will rent to Universal Credit claimants’}.