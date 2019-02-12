Hastings homeless support group given £10,000 lottery cash

A non-profit organisation supporting homeless and vulnerable people in Hastings has received a £10,000 boost from the National Lottery.

Surviving the Streets UK announced the good news on Monday (February 11) at a meeting with the town’s mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden, deputy mayor Cllr James Bacon, Cllr Maya Evans and Cllr Paul Barnett, at the group’s new base in Churchwood House, St Leonards.

James Robinson, chairman and co-founder of Surviving the Streets UK, said: “We are completely overwhelmed and so truly thankful to the National Lottery. This will help us achieve so much more and will not only benefit Hastings, but enable us to support neighbouring towns too.

“When Surviving the Streets formed we really struggled with transporting and collecting clothing and food collections from local superstores, to help combat food waste, to support our less fortunate communities. With only a small team things were really tough, but we managed to pull together and succeed.

“Our team has increased considerably over the months and with a great team of people supporting us – from our amazing volunteers and sponsors, the public, local businesses and superstores, Hastings Borough Council and councillors – we are going from strength to strength, enabling us to help so many less fortunate people and stopping food waste across East Sussex.

“The £10,000 from the National Lottery will help us to upgrade some of our services that are most needed throughout Hastings, by making it possible for us to buy equipment that is vital for making this happen.”

Peter Robinson, vice chairman and co-founder, added: “We would like to say a massive thank you for all of the support we have received, and to everyone that has believed in us and helped us reach where we are today. A huge thank you to all of the volunteers, who give up their time and work tirelessly whatever the weather to help those in need.”

For details, email Office@survivingthestreets.uk.

