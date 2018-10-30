Hastings health worker receives award for her dedication

Janet Allen, Locality Manager for Hastings Health Visiting and Children’s Centres has won an employee of the month award, for her professional and supportive manner.

The Hastings Health Visiting Team who nominated Janet said: “We wish to nominate Janet Allen, for her amazing support.

“She is very professional, approachable, respectful, compassionate and supportive. Her door is always open.”

“Janet knows the whole team very well and is able to determine our stress levels without us needing to highlight them.

“Janet listens well, and offers considered advice, she is unshockable. She represents us well at managerial level.

“Janet understands the area where we work, and has a firm handle on the challenges we face both as a team, and on an individual level.

“She is very reassuring when we are knocked back, which helps to grow our confidence.

“Janet also remembers to follow us up. She is relentless in solving problems on our behalf.”

“Janet evokes a very open and respectful atmosphere during team meetings; listening and taking on board everyone’s opinions. She always manages to come to a mutual agreement, where all members of the team feel listened to and acknowledged.

“Thank you Janet for all your hard work, we will continue to strive to be the best we can.”

Janet was presented with her award by Trust Chairman, David Clayton-Smith.

