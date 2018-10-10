Hastings has ‘huge drug problem’ says dad after son’s death

There is a huge drug problem in Hastings and it is too easy for anyone to get hold of drugs, says a man whose son died after injecting himself with heroin.

Glynn Huggins, 43, a care worker, died in his bungalow, in Malvern Way, Hastings, on January 12, 2018.

An inquest into his death, held on Tuesday (October 9) at Muriel Matters House, Hastings, heard how Mr Huggins had battled a long addiction to drugs and alcohol.

His father Tony Huggins told the court: “He had the best mother in the world. I may not have been the best father but I haven’t smoked or drunk alcohol for 30 years now.

“I tried to lead him off it as he had so much potential – he was a care worker and was good with people.

“He was never in trouble. He was never nasty but he had a serious problem with drugs.”

On the day of his death, Glynn Huggins had been at his home address with his friend Georgina Mitchell.

He had asked her to lend him £50, the inquest was told.

In a statement read to the court, Ms Mitchell said Mr Huggins went out for about half an hour after she lent him the money and, once he returned, she said she noticed he was unstable on his feet.

According to Ms Mitchell, Mr Huggins said he had taken xanax to deal with his anxiety.

In her statement she said: “I went to make myself and Glynn a cup of tea and when I returned, he was laying on the bed snoring his head off.

“I noticed just below his sleeve there was an imprint of his belt which was now at the foot of his bed by his feet.

“I assumed he had injected heroin and used the belt as a tourniquet.”

Later, Mr Huggins’ partner Val returned to the address and called Tony Huggins to come.

He arrived and told Ms Mitchell to call 999 and asked the operator if he needed to give the kiss of life, the inquest heard.

Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service told him at Tuesday’s inquest he had done all he could to save his son’s life.

In a statement, Tony Huggins said: “Looking back now I reckon he had passed away before I got to the address.

“I knew Glynn was struggling with drugs for some years.

“In my opinion, there is a huge drug problem in Hastings and it’s far too easy for anyone to get hold of it.”

The inquest also heard a statement from DS Alex Campbell, read by DC Mitchell Davies, who said police had been unable to identify any suspects who may have supplied the drugs despite seizing a phone from the property, thought to have belonged to Glynn Huggins.

In returning a conclusion of death by ‘dependence on drugs’, senior coroner for East Sussex Alan Craze said there was no evidence to suggest Mr Huggins had intended to take his own life.

