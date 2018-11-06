Hastings group challenges taboos surrounding death with UK’s first Coffin Club

A Hastings based group is breaking the taboos surrounding death after launching the UK’s first Coffin Club.

Now it can boast well known film and television star Miriam Margoyles as its patron.

Coffin Club 2 SUS-180611-083555001

The idea of a Coffin Club first started in New Zealand, with the idea of informing people of the wider choices they have when it comes to funerals.

The Hastings Coffin Club was founded by Independent Funeral Celebrants Kate Tym and Kate Dyer as a charity focussing on education around funeral options,

Coffin Club has grown quickly, with affiliated clubs beginning to be set-up around the country and a number of Cascade Events for local organisations, being run.

“I think we just hit the zeitgeist,” said Kate Dyer, “people don’t always know they can have more than 20 minutes up the crem, they’re amazed when they find out what their choices are.”

“Yes,’ adds Kate Tym, “we make plans for birth, plan our weddings, but seem to ignore the one certainty in life – our death! Coffin Club changes all that by getting everyone talking about what has, traditionally, been a taboo subject.”

“We’re just finishing our third season and the feedback is always 100 per cent positive,” says Kate Tym, “our clubbers are enjoying taking control of planning and costing their end-of-life celebrations, it is really empowering.

“Miriam Margolyes has really taken the charity to heart. She really loves Coffin Club and has come along and met our clubbers. She gets what it’s all about and has planned her end-of-life celebration and even decorated her coffin with us.

“We want to prevent people being channelled into only having one type of funeral, finding themselves, at a time of bereavement, being offered package A, B or C and being too emotionally exhausted to think creatively or ask questions. Coffin Club is about making all these decisions ahead of time so that you get what you want and your family knows what you want, too.

“We’ve got some Cascade Events coming up for other organisations within our community. So, if you work with elderly people, or those who are terminally ill, or carers, for example, you can come along and we’ll tell you all about Coffin Club and all about the options available.

Coffin Club UK has been accepted for the Aviva funding bid, so, if you’d like to vote for this impressive local charity you can go to https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/4-2865

If you’d like to take part in Coffin Club please get in touch with Kate and Kate at www.coffinclub.co.uk or email at coffinclubuk@gmail.com or phone Kate Tym 07985295373 or Kate Dyer 07790128592.

