Hastings fun run in aid of armed forces

A new 5k fun run will take place in Hastings this year.

The 5k Fun Run for the Forces will take place in Alexandra Park from 10am on Sunday, March 4.

The event will raise valuable cash for the SSAFA Armed Forces charity, specifically its help lines and critical calls for help.

Entrants can take part in a number of ways – run for a personal best, run for fun or simply walk the course to enjoy the occasion.

Anyone interested in taking part can book online by visiting http://www.hastingskickboxing.co.uk/fun-run-forces/.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £20 for a family of four or £5 for a child. All money goes to SSAFA.

The event is supported by the Hastings Kickboxing Team, who will be helping in the warm-up area and supplying some surprises on the 5k route, and Hastings Borough Council which has allowed the use of Alexandra Park.

Entrants should meet by the bandstand for warm ups and start times.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/218714792007490/.