Hastings: Fire crews dealing with large blaze in town centre - pictures

Pictures from the scene show smoke pouring from the upper floor and roof of a building in Queens Road, near the junction with Waterworks Road, in Hastings town centre. Crews from The Ridge, Hastings, Bexhill, Battle & Herstmonceux were called to the blaze at 11.30am today (February 8).

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said additional crews were called from Hailsham and Eastbourne and are now at the scene.

“Firefighters are using an aerial ladder platform, six breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire,” they added.

“Please avoid the area as road closures are in place.”

