Hastings Fat Tuesday inviting people to mark its 10th anniversary

Hastings Fat Tuesday is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019 and is now inviting applications from musicians across all genres, as well as from stage managers and potential volunteers, to mark the occasion.

The event, which runs from March 1 to 5 next year, is open to applications from solo artists and bands from both Sussex and beyond, to perform at two of the key events, which between them regularly attract audiences well into the thousands.

These are Unplugged Saturday (March 2) – a hugely popular acoustic afternoon in Hastings Old Town, with 200 individual performances – and Fat Tuesday Tour (March 5), which is the climax of the festival with 24 of the best emerging and established bands touring Hastings Old Town venues, performing three 20-minute sets each.

Applications should be made online by December 1. Applicants will be asked to provide a bio, information about recent gigs, and links to their music.

The festival is also inviting applications from those interested in managing one of the 16 stages as part of the Fat Tuesday tour on March 5. Applicants must be over 18 and available from 6pm to 11pm on the day.

Applications are now also welcomed from volunteers who would like to support the event and get the opportunity to see and hear a wide range of top quality music across the five days.

Tasks may include gathering audience feedback, staffing the information desk, handing out flyers, and stewarding at events. Volunteers must be 18 or over by March 1, 2019.

Visit www.hastingsfattuesday.co.uk/get-involved to apply to play or to be a stage manager or volunteer, by the December 1 deadline.

Hastings Fat Tuesday started in 2009 by musician Bob Tipler and event producer Adam Daly. The five-day festival brings a wealth of local, national and international music talent and music fans alike to Hastings, and a number of the Fat Tuesday acts have gone on to receive national attention.

Bob said: “The 10th Hastings Fat Tuesday is going to be something special, and we encourage anyone who would love to be a part of it, either on or off stage, to apply now. We are so fortunate to have such a talent pool to draw from, and a community of people helping to make the festival a success each year.”

The full details of the 2019 festival are still to be announced.

For the latest news and updates visit www.hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.

In other news:

Jail for woman who preyed on elderly Hastings residents.

Station cash machines have started charging to withdraw cash.

Hastings exhibition commemorates resistance to war.