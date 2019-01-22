Hastings Fat Tuesday fans will have to wait until March to celebrate this year

The colourful Fat Tuesday celebrations which usually brighten up Hastings in February are being in held in Early March this year due to the way that Easter falls later.

But organisers believe it will be well worth the wait.

The five day festival of music, masking and colourful mayhem takes place from March 1 - March 5.

Hastings Fat Tuesday music festival brings the spirit of New Orleans to the town and claims to be the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration. It showcases Hastings’ thriving music scene – opening its doors to a wealth of musical talent and music fans alike.

Friday March 1 sees a launch part with special guests while Saturday March 2 is the popular Unplugged Saturday where people can watch a variety of bands and artists playing 15 minute slots in venues across the Old Town and town. Expect everything from rock to a-capella, world music and sea shanties. Saturday night will be the popular Mardi Gras Ball where people are encouraged to dress up in outrageous costumes and unleash the Mardi Gras spirit.

Sunday March 3 is Preservation Sunday which sees the colourful Umbrella Parade taking place from the Old Town to the new town along the seafront with four brass bands duelling for supremacy.

Monday March 4 is Slim Monday with popular local musician King Size Slim performing live at the Albion pub.

Tuesday 5 is Fat Tuesday itself, which sees more than 20 bands touring 12 venues and an after-party which goes on until the early hours of the morning.

For more information visit www.hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.

